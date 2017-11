Nov 7 (Reuters) - Innodata Inc

* Reg-Innodata reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $15 million

* Sees Q4 revenue $14.4 million to $15.3 million

* Innodata Inc - ‍Expect that 2018 fixed costs will be approximately $2.0 million lower than annualized fixed costs as of January 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: