Feb 14 (Reuters) - Innodis Ltd:

* HY PROFIT OF 91.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 63.8 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* REVENUE FOR HALF YEAR ENDED DEC.31 AT 2.29 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.22 BILLION RUPEES‍​ Source: bit.ly/2EsNTVj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)