Sept 27 (Reuters) - INNODIS LTD:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 4.18 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.29 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 128.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 167.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* "LOOKING AT BEEFING UP OUR PROXIMITY AND CONVENIENCE RETAIL NETWORKS THROUGH NEW GROWTH INITIATIVES" Source: bit.ly/2k34F7N Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)