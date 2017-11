Oct 31 (Reuters) - INNOFACTOR PLC:

* INNOFACTOR UPDATES ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS

* ‍REALIZING COMMON NORDIC OPERATING MODELS AND SYSTEMS IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED​

* DOES NOT EXPECT TARGETS OF ‍20 PERCENT GROWTH, AS WELL AS 20 PERCENT OPERATING MARGIN TO BE ACHIEVED BY 2020​

* ‍SAYS STILL BELIEVES THAT 20 PERCENT GROWTH, AND 20 PERCENT OPERATING MARGIN IN LONG TERM SHALL BE ACHIEVED​