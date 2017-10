Oct 13 (Reuters) - INNOFACTOR PLC

* INNOFACTOR PLC’S REVISED GUIDANCE FOR 2017

* ‍INNOFACTOR ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IN Q3 (7-9/2017) SHALL BE CLEARLY NEGATIVE​

* ‍IN INNOFACTOR'S PREVIOUS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) WERE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM 2016​