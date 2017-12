Nov 30 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc:

* FINNISH COMMUNICATIONS REGULATORY AUTHORITY SELECTS INNOFACTOR AS PARTNER

* ‍COMPARISON PRICE (EXCLUDING VAT) OF PROCUREMENT FOR CONTRACT PERIOD IS EUR 891,000​

* ‍MAINTENANCE SERVICES WILL BE STARTING ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018​

* DECISION WILL BE LEGALLY VALID AFTER APPEAL PERIOD DEFINED IN PROCUREMENT ACT HAS PASSED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)