Dec 5 (Reuters) - Innofactor Plc:

* THE FINNISH SAFETY AND CHEMICALS AGENCY (TUKES) SELECTS INNOFACTOR AS THE PROVIDER FOR THE CHEMICAL DATA DIGITAL MANAGEMENT (KEMIDIGI) SYSTEM

* ‍SYSTEM DELIVERY IS PLANNED TO BE IMPLEMENTED DURING 2018​

‍COMPARISON PRICE (EXCLUDING VAT) OF PROCUREMENT FOR CONTRACT PERIOD IS EUR 591,950​