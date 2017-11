Oct 31 (Reuters) - INNOFACTOR PLC

* Q3 NET SALES EUR ‍13.9​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA LOSS EUR ‍877​,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 859,000 YEAR AGO

* ‍WEAKER THAN EXPECTED PROFITABILITY WAS AFFECTED BY WEAKER THAN EXPECTED NET SALES​

* ‍EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN OF Q4 TO BE APPROXIMATELY ON SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016​