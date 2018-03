March 6 (Reuters) - INNOFACTOR PLC:

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍17.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA EUR ‍574​,000 VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IN 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM 2017​

* ‍DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE DISTRIBUTED FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)