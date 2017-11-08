BRIEF-Innogy says hired Goldman Sachs in retail tie-up with SSE

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Innogy

* Ceo says we are confident to receive antritrust approval for british retail merger with sse

* Ceo says npower had 4.594 million customers in britain at the end of q3

* Ceo says no plans to merge retail businesses in other markets, including in the netherlands

* Ceo says there will be no bookbuilding for planned tie-up with sse

* Ceo says we have mandated goldman sachs, sse has mandated credit suisse

* Ceo says npower has book value of 2.1 billion pounds

* Ceo, asked about potential writedowns on npower, says cannot comment