BRIEF-Innogy says hired Goldman Sachs in retail tie-up with SSE
November 8, 2017 / 10:34 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Innogy says hired Goldman Sachs in retail tie-up with SSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Innogy

* Ceo says we are confident to receive antritrust approval for british retail merger with sse

* Ceo says npower had 4.594 million customers in britain at the end of q3

* Ceo says no plans to merge retail businesses in other markets, including in the netherlands

* Ceo says there will be no bookbuilding for planned tie-up with sse

* Ceo says we have mandated goldman sachs, sse has mandated credit suisse

* Ceo says npower has book value of 2.1 billion pounds

* Ceo, asked about potential writedowns on npower, says cannot comment Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
