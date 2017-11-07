FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innogy, SSE in advanced talks to combine UK retail ops - Innogy
November 7, 2017 / 2:32 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Innogy, SSE in advanced talks to combine UK retail ops - Innogy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Innogy SE

* Says Innogy, SSE are in advanced discussions on combining their retail activities in Great Britain

* ‍Says Innogy, SSE are in advanced exclusive discussions regarding combination of retail activities of Npower and SSE’s B2C (retail customers) and Energy+ activities in Great Britain​

* Says ‍no binding agreements regarding terms of combination have been entered into at this stage​

* Says ‍any transaction would be subject to appropriate corporate and board approvals and consent of competent competition and regulatory authorities​

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

