BRIEF-Innogy, SSE in advanced talks to combine UK retail ops - Innogy

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Innogy SE
* Says Innogy, SSE are in advanced discussions on combining their retail activities in Great Britain
* Says Innogy, SSE are in advanced exclusive discussions regarding combination of retail activities of Npower and SSE’s B2C (retail customers) and Energy+ activities in Great Britain
* Says no binding agreements regarding terms of combination have been entered into at this stage
* Says any transaction would be subject to appropriate corporate and board approvals and consent of competent competition and regulatory authorities
