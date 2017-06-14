FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group Inc says entered confidentiality agreements with 10 parties
June 14, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group Inc says entered confidentiality agreements with 10 parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Innova Gaming Group Inc

* Innova provides update on strategic review process

* Innova Gaming Group Inc - since launch of strategic review process, innova has entered into confidentiality agreements with 10 interested parties

* Innova Gaming Group Inc - Innova reiterates unanimous recommendation of board that shareholders reject pollard banknote offer

* Innova Gaming - provided each of 10 interested parties with confidential information memorandum with information regarding co and its business, financial model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

