Oct 6 (Reuters) - INNOVADERMA PLC:

* PLACING OF UP TO 1.6 MILLION SHARES OF EUR 0.10 EACH AT PRICE OF 276 PENCE PER PLACING SHARE TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY £4.4 MILLION​

* ‍TRADING REMAINS ON BUDGET AND IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍FINANCIAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY SECOND-HALF WEIGHTED​