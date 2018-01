Jan 17 (Reuters) - Innovative Industrial Properties Inc :

* INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF 1,000,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES -INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO INVEST IN SPECIALIZED INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE ASSETS