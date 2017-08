Aug 9 (Reuters) - Innovative Industrial Properties Inc :

* Innovative industrial properties reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $1.3 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.13

* Innovative Industrial Properties- ‍as of Aug 9, identified, was in various stages of reviewing about $100 million additional potential properties for acquisition​

* Innovative Industrial Properties Inc qtrly ‍FFO per common share loss (basic) $0.07​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: