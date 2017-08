July 28 (Reuters) - INNOVEOX SA:

* INNOVEOX IS PLACED IN JUDICIAL RECOVERY

* THE SUBSIDIARY INNOVEOX OCEANIA IS PLACED IN LIQUIDATION

* SYNEOX HAS ITS OBSERVATION PERIOD RENEWED FOR TWO MONTHS UNTIL 28 SEPTEMBER 2017

* THE QUOTATION REMAINS SUSPENDED