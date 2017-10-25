BRIEF-Innoviva reports Q3 adj earnings $0.31/shr

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Innoviva Inc

* Innoviva reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business updates

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Innoviva Inc - ‍plans to repurchase up to $80 million of common stock, pursuant to an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) plan​

* Innoviva Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue $48.6 million versus $33.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $57.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: