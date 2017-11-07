FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inogen Sees FY 2018 revenue $295 million to $305 million
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 9:37 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Inogen Sees FY 2018 revenue $295 million to $305 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Inogen Inc

* Inogen announces record third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $69 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.6 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $295 million to $305 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 19.9 to 24 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $244 million to $248 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 20.3 to 22.3 percent

* Inogen Inc - qtrly ‍diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders $0.33​

* Inogen inc - ‍Inogen is maintaining its guidance range for full year 2017 net income of $25 million to $27 million​

* Inogen Inc - ‍Inogen is increasing its guidance range for full year 2017 adjusted ebitda to $49 million to $51 million​

* Inogen Inc - ‍inogen is providing a full year 2018 net income estimate of $31 million to $35 million​

* Inogen Inc - ‍inogen is providing a guidance range for full year 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $64 million​

* FY 2017 revenue view $241.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 revenue view $285.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.