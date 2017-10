Oct 12 (Reuters) - Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals announces filing of preliminary proxy statement for proposed merger with clinical-stage gene therapy company, Rocket Pharmaceuticals

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍additional first-in-human results from up to three programs expected in 2018​

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp - ‍merger is expected to close in Q1 of 2018​