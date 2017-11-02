FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
November 2, 2017 / 10:24 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Inovio Pharma says ‍on Oct 30, Apollobio board approved agreements of license & collaboration agreement with co which was announced on July 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals says ‍on Oct 30, Apollobio board approved agreements of license & collaboration agreement with co which was announced on July 14

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals - Approval ‍included amendment to the $35 million payment co to receive from Apollobio as per agreement agreed between co, Apollobio

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals says amendment was to reduce the purchase price of the $35 million payment from $8.20 to $7.22 per share - SEC Filing​ Source text: [bit.ly/2h49jBB] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
