BRIEF-Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy Establish Clinical Development Collaboration To Evaluate Novel Cancer Immunotherapy Combinations

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS AND THE PARKER INSTITUTE FOR CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY ESTABLISH CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE NOVEL CANCER IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINATIONS

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT, PARKER INSTITUTE WILL HAVE RESPONSIBILITY FOR CLINICAL STUDY EXECUTION

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL PROVIDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS IF CO'S PRODUCT(S) STUDIED UNDER COLLABORATION REACHES INITIATION OF PHASE 3 STUDY