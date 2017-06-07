FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Inovio Zika vaccine prevents persistence of virus and damage in male reproductive tract in pre-clinical study
June 7, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Inovio Zika vaccine prevents persistence of virus and damage in male reproductive tract in pre-clinical study

June 7 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Inovio zika vaccine prevents persistence of virus and damage in male reproductive tract in pre-clinical study

* Inovio - ‍results from previous preclinical study with gls-5700 demonstrated single dose of vaccine protected 100% of mice from infection, brain damage death after exposure to virus​‍​

* Inovio pharmaceuticals inc - ‍a single dose of inovio's zika vaccine also provided 100% protection from virus in a study of non-human primates.​

* Inovio pharmaceuticals inc - ‍inovio's second phase i study of 160 subjects in puerto rico (zika-002) will complete enrollment this month.​

* Inovio pharmaceuticals - ‍new preclinical data suggests that zika vaccine may represent an opportunity to limit potential for sexual transmission of virus​

* Inovio pharmaceuticals- ‍in addition to ongoing zika-001 and 002 clinical studies, planning for a larger phase 2 study in efforts to bring zika vaccine to patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

