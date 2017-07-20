FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Inpixon expanding offering of Canon USA’s RadPRO SecurPASS security screening system
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 20, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Inpixon expanding offering of Canon USA’s RadPRO SecurPASS security screening system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Inpixon

* Inpixon - Inpixon Subsidiary, Inpixon Federal is partnering with Virtual Imaging, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A , Inc.

* Inpixon-Co's unit partnering with Virtual Imaging, Inc to improve safety and security of federal, state and local government correctional facilities

* Inpixon - Inpixon Federal continues to fulfill orders as they are being issued and anticipate over $5.5 million in revenue by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.