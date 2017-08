July 20 (Reuters) - Inpixon

* Inpixon - on July 14, 2017, Kevin Harris resigned as the chief financial officer of Inpixon effective immediately

* Inpixon - Kevin Harris has agreed to serve as a senior financial advisor to company's chief executive officer - SEC filing

* Inpixon - on July 19, board of directors appointed Wendy Loundermon to act in capacity as co's principal financial and accounting officer Source: (bit.ly/2gOtSBe) Further company coverage: