Nov 13 (Reuters) - InPlay Oil Corp

* InPlay Oil Corp announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and an increased land position in the emerging East Basin Duvernay shale play

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.08‍​

Q3 2017 production averaged 4,087 boe/d representing a 180% increase in production over Q3 of 2016