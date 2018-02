Feb 14 (Reuters) - Input Capital Corp:

* INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RECORD CANOLA SALES IN FY2018 Q1 RESULTS

* INPUT CAPITAL CORP QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* INPUT CAPITAL CORP QTRLY ‍ ADJUSTED SALES FROM STREAMING CONTRACTS OF $24.718 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: