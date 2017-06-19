FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Inscape restructures to support growth
June 19, 2017 / 11:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Inscape restructures to support growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Inscape Corp-

* Inscape restructures to support growth

* Inscape Corp - Jim Stelter, president of West Elm workspace with Inscape business unit, will be retiring from company

* Inscape - glen snelling, vp of operations, will lead supply chain and operations support for both inscape and west elm workspace business units

* Inscape Corp - John Gols, executive vice president sales and distribution, will continue to lead company's sales and sales resource teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

