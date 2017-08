BRIEF-Inseego Q2 loss per share $0.21

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Inseego Corp

* Inseego reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $59.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Inseego Corp says global subscribers grew by 5 percent sequentially and 19 percent year-over-year for Q2

* Sees Q3 revenue $57.0 million - $63.0 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA $1.4 million - $2.4 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA $1.4 million - $2.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $53.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S