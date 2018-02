BRIEF-Inside Secure FY Revenue Of Core Business Up To 38.8 Million Dollars

Feb 22 (Reuters) - INSIDE SECURE SA:

* FY EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $‍8.8 MILLION VERSUS $12.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INSIDE SECURE REPORTS STRONG 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍9%: YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE OF CORE BUSINESS TO $38.8 MILLION IN 2017​

* ‍+37%: YEAR-ON-YEAR LICENSE REVENUE FROM CORE BUSINESS IN 2017​

* CASH POSITION OF $46 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017‍​

* IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CONTINUING TO SUSTAIN STRONG TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH WITH ACCELERATED GROWTH OF ITS CORE BUSINESS REVENUE

* ‍23%: EBITDA MARGIN OF CORE BUSINESS IN 2017 VERSUS. 6% EBITDA MARGIN IN 2016​

* IN 2018 ALSO ANTICIPATES GENERATING ADDITIONAL REVENUE IN PROVISIONING AND SECURITY-AS-A-SERVICE DERIVED FROM ITS 2017 ACQUISITIONS

* CO HAS NO ASSURANCE THAT ROYALTY REVENUES CAN BE MAINTAINED AT HIGH LEVELS OF 2016 AND 2017

* FOR 2018 ANTICIPATES INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN BOTH RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND SALES & MARKETING

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES OPERATING EXPENSES TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN $38.5 MILLION AND $40.0 MILLION IN 2018

* ‍IN 2017, COMPANY GENERATED CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS (IFRS) OF $1.1 MILLION​

* IN 2018 SEES GETTING BACK TO NORMATIVE EBITDA MARGIN GREATER THAN 20 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)