BRIEF-Inside Secure H1 IFRS revenue falls to 14.7 million dollars

* H1 IFRS REVENUE $14.7 MILLION VERSUS $27.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 OBJECTIVE CONFIRMED: SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR TO SHOW STRONG SEQUENTIAL GROWTH ON CORE BUSINESS

* H1 IFRS NET LOSS $3.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $675,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ 824,000 MILLION VERSUS $5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATES INTENTION TO CONTINUE GROWING LICENSE REVENUE IN H2 2017

* SHOULD SUSTAIN THE PROFITABILITY OF ITS CORE SECURITY SOFTWARE AND TECHNOLOGY LICENSING BUSINESS ON A FULL-YEAR BASIS