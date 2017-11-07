FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insight Enterprises qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.73​
November 7, 2017 / 10:10 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Insight Enterprises qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $0.73​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc:

* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍net sales up 26% to $1.76 billion​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share were $0.62​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.73​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - ‍for full year 2017, company now expects business to deliver net sales growth of 20% to 22% compared to 2016​

* Insight Enterprises Inc - ‍company is maintaining its adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook for full year 2017 of $3.15 to $3.25​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iCfKZx) Further company coverage:

