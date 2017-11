Nov 13 (Reuters) - Insignia Systems Inc

* Insignia Systems - ‍on Nov 9, co entered into a registration and standstill agreement with Biglari​ Group

* Insignia Systems - ‍pursuant to agreement, co has agreed to prepare and file a ​registration statement with SEC

* Insignia Systems - statement relates for purposes of registering sale of about 2.3 million shares of common stock owned by one or more members of Biglari Group Source text: (bit.ly/2zUUlWi) Further company coverage: