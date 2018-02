BRIEF-Insperity Says Co Entered Into An Amended And Restated Credit Agreement With ZB, N.A

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Insperity Inc:

* INSPERITY INC - ‍ON FEBRUARY 6, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH ZB, N.A - SEC FILING​

* INSPERITY INC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY‘S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 15, 2011​

* INSPERITY INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS TO INCREASE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THAT CO MAY BORROW UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THEREUNDER TO $350 MILLION

* INSPERITY INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS TO INCREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TO WHICH FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED TO $400 MILLION

* INSPERITY INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO AMENDS TO INCREASE THE SWING LINE LOAN AND LETTER OF CREDIT SUBFACILITIES TO $30 MILLION EACH Source text: (bit.ly/2BTRz4C) Further company coverage: