Feb 9 (Reuters) - Insperity Inc:

* INSPERITY TO INVEST $9 MILLION OF TAX REFORM SAVINGS IN ITS EMPLOYEES

* INSPERITY INC - ANNOUNCED ONE-TIME BONUSES TO ITS EMPLOYEES

* INSPERITY - AMOUNT OF BONUSES WILL RANGE FROM $1,000 TO $4,000 PER EMPLOYEE DEPENDENT UPON EMPLOYEE‘S TENURE WITH CO

* INSPERITY - ONE-TIME BONUSES WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM REPORTED 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS