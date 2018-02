BRIEF-InspireMD Enters Distribution, Sales & Marketing Agreement For Cguard EPS In South Korea

Feb 22 (Reuters) - InspireMD Inc:

* INSPIREMD ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION, SALES AND MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR CGUARD EPS IN SOUTH KOREA

* SAYS ‍AGREEMENT GRANTS SOLVIT EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET AND SELL CO‘S CGUARD EPS FOR TREATMENT OF CAROTID DISEASE UPON KOREAN MFDS APPROVAL​

* SAYS SOLVIT WILL FUND AND MANAGE REGISTRATION AND REIMBURSEMENT SUBMISSIONS FOR CGUARD™ EPS IN SOUTH KOREA

* SAYS ‍TERM OF AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FIVE YEARS FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL IN SOUTH KOREA​