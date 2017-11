Nov 7 (Reuters) - Inspiremd Inc

* Inspiremd announces third quarter 2017 results; cguard(tm) revenue increases 90% versus same period last year

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $718,000 versus $469,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)