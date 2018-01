Jan 23 (Reuters) - INSPLORION AB:

* INSPLORION ACQUIRES FINANCING OF SEK 10 MILLION BY ISSUING NOTES AND WARRANTS

* (PUBL) ACQUIRES FINANCING OF 10 MSEK WITHIN AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH EUROPEAN SELECT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND

* ‍CAPITAL INJECTION SHALL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED COMMERCIALIZATION OF COMPANY‘S BATTERY SENSOR​

* ‍10 MILLION SEK TRANCHE IS FIRST TRANCHE UNDER AGREEMENT​

* ‍TRANCHE ISSUANCE REFERENCE PRICE: SEK 24.2749​