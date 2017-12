Dec 19 (Reuters) - Insplorion Ab:

* INSPLORION SECURES EXTERNAL FINANCING OF UP TO SEK 60 MILLION FOR ACCELERATED COMMERCIALIZATION OF THE BATTERY SENSOR

* ‍CAPITAL WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED COMMERCIALIZATION OF COMPANY‘S BATTERY SENSOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)