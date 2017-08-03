BRIEF-Inspur International updates on cash offers by ABCI Capital Limited

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Inspur International Ltd

* An application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 A.M. On 4 August 2017

* Announces cash offers by ABCI capital on behalf of Inspur Cloud Computing Investment for all outstanding shares of co

* Consideration of share offer is for each offer share HK$2.10 in cash

* Assuming all outstanding options will be exercised, financial resources required from offeror to satisfy consideration for offers is HK$1.49 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: