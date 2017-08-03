FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Inspur International updates on cash offers by ABCI Capital Limited
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 3, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Inspur International updates on cash offers by ABCI Capital Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Inspur International Ltd

* An application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 A.M. On 4 August 2017

* Announces cash offers by ABCI capital on behalf of Inspur Cloud Computing Investment for all outstanding shares of co

* Consideration of share offer is for each offer share HK$2.10 in cash

* Assuming all outstanding options will be exercised, financial resources required from offeror to satisfy consideration for offers is HK$1.49 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.