FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurance Income Strategies files for ipo of up to $57.5 mln
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IPOs - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 2:33 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Insurance Income Strategies files for ipo of up to $57.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Insurance Income Strategies Ltd

* Insurance Income Strategies Ltd files for IPO of up to $57.5 million - sec filing‍​

* ‍insurance Income Strategies says intends to apply to list common shares on NYSE American under the symbol “ILS”

* Insurance Income Strategies Ltd says Joseph Gunnar & Co is the underwriter to the IPO

* Insurance Income Strategies Ltd - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2gzLtKc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.