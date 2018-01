Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hannover Rueck SE:

* GERMAN INSURANCE ASSOCIATION GDV SAYS INSURED DAMAGE FROM STORM FRIEDERIKE ESTIMATED AT AROUND 1 BILLION EUROS‍​

* GERMAN INSURANCE ASSOCIATION GDV SAYS OF THAT SUM, 900 MILLION EUROS ARE FROM PROPERTY DAMAGE, 100 MILLION FROM DAMAGE TO VEHICLES