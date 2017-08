Aug 4 (Reuters) - LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC:

* ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF INSPIRED VILLAGES GROUP, WHICH IS FORMED OUT OF ENGLISH CARE VILLAGES

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF TWO JV BETWEEN ENGLISH CARE VILLAGES AND PLACES FOR PEOPLE FOR AROUND 40 MLN STG‍​

* WITH LEGAL & GENERAL'S LONG TERM FINANCIAL BACKING, INSPIRED VILLAGES WILL ACQUIRE SEVERAL SITES PER YEAR‍​