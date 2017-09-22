FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 22, 2017 / 6:07 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Saga Plc:

* Interim results for six months ended 31 July 2017

* Underlying profit before tax £110.2 million versus £104.5 million in H1 2016

* Consistent growth of 5.5% in underlying profit before tax, supported by 10.4% growth in our retail broking and travel businesses

* Profit before tax of £103.0m reflects costs associated with successful refinancing and net fair value losses on derivatives

* 11.1% growth in interim dividend to 3.0p

* Retail broking profit growth of 4.7% to £70.9m (h1 2016: £67.7m) with a strong performance in motor broking

* Strong travel profit growth of 63% to £11.9m (h1 2016: £7.3m)

* CEO says saga is on track to deliver a fourth consecutive year of growth.

* CEO says our confidence in demand has supported our decision to purchase our second new ship, spirit of adventure, and to bring forward delivery to august 2020.

* CEO says saga is growing, has good momentum, and is on track to deliver in line with expectations for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.