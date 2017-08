July 18 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* Insys Therapeutics, Inc appoints Andrew G. Long as chief financial officer

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - ‍long most recently served as senior vice president of global finance at Patheon, from 2015 to 2017​

* Insys Therapeutics Inc - Andrew Long replaces Darryl Baker who has served as co's cfo since company's IPO in 2013