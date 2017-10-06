FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics replaces 90 pct of original sales force
October 6, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics replaces 90 pct of original sales force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* Insys Therapeutics addresses New Jersey complaint

* Insys Therapeutics inc - ‍company is under new management and has replaced 90 percent of original sales force and commercial organization​

* Insys Therapeutics says it continues to work with relevant authorities to resolve issues related to inappropriate actions taken by some of co’s former employees​

* ‍Accordingly, co has taken “a series of major actions to prevent mistakes of past from happening in future​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

