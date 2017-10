BRIEF-Integer Holdings Corp posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.82/shr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp

* Integer Holdings Corporation reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Integer Holdings Corp - qtrly ‍sales of $363 million, increase of 4.8 pct on reported basis and 4.4 pct on organic basis year-over-year​

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.75

* Integer Holdings Corp says ‍sales FY 2017 outlook updated to $1,420 million to $1,435 million from prior range of $1,400 million to $1,430​ million

* Integer Holdings Corp sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share ‍$0.60 to $0.80​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.74, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: