FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Integer Holdings Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.09
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Integer Holdings Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp

* Integer holdings corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $363 million versus I/B/E/S view $353.7 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍company updates 2017 sales and adjusted diluted EPS outlook​

* Says ‍increasing low end of 2017 sales outlook given solid sales in first half of 2017​

* Says ‍2017 adjusted EPS outlook from business operations remains unchanged​

* Sees ‍2017 GAAP sales $1,400 million to $1,430​ million

* Sees ‍2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $1.00; sees ‍2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.55 - $2.95​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.