BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* Integra Lifesciences reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 revenue $279 million versus I/B/E/S view $286.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.83 to $1.87

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.165 billion to $1.175 billion

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - “‍we expect some storm-related disruptions to continue to impact revenues in Q4”​

* Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp - ‍full-year 2017 organic revenue growth is now expected to be about 4 pct​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S