BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.64

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 44.2 PERCENT TO $368.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60 TO $0.70

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.46 BILLION TO $1.48 BILLION

* SAYS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED RANGE OF $2.25 TO 2.35

* SAYS EXPECT Q1 ORGANIC GROWTH TO BE IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.30, REVENUE VIEW $1.47 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56, REVENUE VIEW $356.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: